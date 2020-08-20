Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe files paperwork to run for Governor

FILE – In this March 1, 2020 file photo former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe walks up to the stage as he prepares to introduce Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, during a campaign rally in Norfolk, Va. McAuliffe has filed paperwork to run for his old job next year but says he’s still hasn’t made an official decision yet. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe filed paperwork on Wednesday to run for governor in 2021.

McAuliffe’s paperwork sent to the Virginia State Board of Elections lists him as a Democratic candidate for governor. But his spokesman, Brennan Bilberry, said McAuliffe won’t made an official decision to run until after the November election. Bilberry said the new filing was done for accounting and legal reasons.

McAuliffe previously held the office of governor from 2014 to 2018. Virginia governors are not eligible for consecutive terms and must take a break from their time in office before running again. According to the Library of Virginia , Mills Edwin Godwin, Jr. was the only modern two-term governor of Virginia. He served as a Democrat from 1966 to 1970 and as a Republican from 1974 to 1978.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.