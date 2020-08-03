Former House Speaker Kirk Cox ‘seriously’ considering run for governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kirk Cox, the former speaker of Virginia’s House of Delegates, is “seriously looking” at entering the race for governor in 2021, which already has a crowded Democratic field but only one Republican officially vying for the seat.

Cox, a longtime Republican lawmaker representing Colonial Heights, confirmed on social media Monday that he’s mulling a run for governor. After Virginia Democrats seized control of the state legislature in November, Cox decided against becoming minority leader and instead seemed content with serving as a delegate, which he has done since 1990.

“After the policies put in place by Democrats this year, the vacuum of leadership during this health and economic crisis, and the violence and destruction in our streets, it’s clear we need credible and steady leadership,” Cox said in a statement.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.