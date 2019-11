FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo former President Jimmy Carter acknowledges a student who’s question has been picked for him to answer during an annual Carter Town Hall held at Emory University in Atlanta. Carter turns 95 on Tuesday, Oct. 1. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been admitted to Emory University Hospital for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls.

A spokeswoman says the procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning. President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him.