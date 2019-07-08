Former Rep. Taylor looking to take on Warner for US Senate seat

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Scott Taylor, a former U.S. Representative for Virginia’s 2nd congressional district, says he plans to run for Mark Warner’s seat in the U.S. Senate.

Taylor made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook by sharing a link to his campaign website.

The former Navy SEAL lost the 2nd congressional district in a harder-fought battle with Democrat Elaine Luria last November.

Warner has served as one of Virginia’s senators since the 2008 election. He previously served as Virginia’s governor from 2002 to 2006.

