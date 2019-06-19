Former Richmond councilman aims to reclaim seat after 1995 resignation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Richmond City Councilman Henry W. “Chuck” Richardson announced Tuesday his intentions to run for city council once again. Richardson hopes to reclaim the 5th District City Council seat after he resigned in 1995 following an arrest for heroin distribution.

Richardson, who held the seat for 18 years, is aiming to replace Councilman Parker Agelasto, who told constituents in April that he intends to resign in November.

”I never would have dreamed of running, but I see a city right now that rest on the precipice between greatness and mediocrity but right now there seems to be a void of leadership, and we seem to be in a divide, stagnated where we can’t get anything done,” Richardson told the press in Richmond Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Richardson went to court in order to get Agelasto removed from his seat. Richardson claimed that Agelasto had moved from his home in the 5th District and into Richmond’s 1st District. The 5th District in Central Richmond includes Oregon Hill, Randolph, Byrd Park, Swansboro, Carytown and parts of the Fan District.

A special election for the seat will be held on Nov. 5.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.