Former Scott Taylor staffer pleads guilty to election fraud charges

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A former campaign staffer of congressional candidate Scott Taylor pleaded guilty to election fraud charges related to Taylor’s 2018 campaign.

Roberta Marciano faced two counts of making false statements on a 2018 election petition. The penalty was 1 year in jail, but the judge suspended the term and instead fined her $1,000.

Marciano becomes second Taylor campaign worker to be sentenced. One remains. — Chris Horne (@ChrisHorneWAVY) September 24, 2020

Marciano was indicted back in March, one of multiple people who circulated petitions during Taylor’s 2018 re-election campaign to get third-party candidate Shaun Brown on the ballot in order to siphon votes from opponent Elaine Luria in the 2nd District race. Luria, a Democrat, won the election and is running against Taylor again this year.

Two other former staffers have also been charged so far. In March Lauren Peabody, formerly Lauren Creekmore, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of woeful neglect of election duties in the case.

Heather Guillot was indicted earlier this month on one charge of making false statements/election fraud.

Taylor has long claimed he had no involvement in the ballot fraud scandal, but the case remains under investigation. In a press release Thursday, Taylor claimed he had never been under investigation, according to a Virginia State Police investigator. “In no way are you being looked at as

any type of suspect,” Taylor says the investigator told him.

