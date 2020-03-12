Former Virginia House candidate charged with revenge porn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A former candidate for a seat in Virginia’s House of Delegates has been charged with crimes commonly characterized as “revenge porn.”

Sheila Bynum-Coleman was indicted Monday in Henrico County on two misdemeanor counts alleging that she disseminated nude photos of a woman at her workplace, news outlets reported.

Last year, she tried but failed to unseat Republican Kirk Cox, who was a House Speaker at the time.

Virginia laws says it’s illegal to disseminate photos or video of another person in a state of undress with the intent to coerce or intimidate.

Authorities said that Bynum-Coleman obtained nude photos of the victim and showed them to the woman’s supervisor at her workplace.

Special prosecutor Robert Cerullo, who was appointed to handle the case, said Bynum-Coleman told the victim’s boss that the nude photos were taken at work and on company time. He said it’s unclear what Bynum-Coleman’s motive was.

Cerullo also said that Bynum-Coleman posted copies of the nude photos to a stop sign near the woman’s job.

Bynum-Coleman, 47, is a Democrat who lives in Chesterfield and works as a real estate agent.

