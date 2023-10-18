RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn has announced she is running for the Virginia 10th District Senate seat in Congress.

The position, currently held by U.S. Representative Jennifer Wexton, will be vacated as Wexton leaves the Senate for medical reasons.

Rep. Wexton announced she would not run for reelection after a modified diagnosis of her initial diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease in April last year.

Filler-Corn was the first woman and first Jewish person to serve as the Speaker of the House of Delegates. She said she is committed to making sure Democrats gain full control of the state Senate in November.

“I was truly devastated to learn of my friend Jennifer Wexton’s recent diagnosis. Jennifer has served Virginia selflessly both in Richmond and Washington. She is an incredible person and a stalwart representative for her constituents. Her work is improving the lives of so many in our commonwealth and our country,” Filler-Corn said in a statement.

Former House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn speaks at her official portrait unveiling ceremony in the Virginia State Capitol on March 15, 2023. (Photo: 8News)

“I am also continuing to fight relentlessly in these remaining 20 days until November 7th, working arm-in-arm with many thousands of Virginians determined to ensure that Democrats regain the majority in the House of Delegates and keep our Virginia State Senate majority in order to protect and expand our historic progress at the state level.”