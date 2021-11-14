Gilbert nominated as speaker of Virginia House of Delegates

House minority leader Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, talks with a colleague during the House session at the Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia House Republicans have unanimously elected their leadership team for the upcoming legislative session, nominating Del. Todd Gilbert to serve as House speaker.

The vote came nearly two weeks after Republicans flipped at least five seats in the House and appear poised to take control of the chamber. Republicans now hold 50 seats in the 100-seat House.

Two races remain uncalled, but Republicans hold narrow leads in those districts. Republican leaders have said they’re confident they have won those seats, which would give them a 52-48 majority over Democrats.

In both districts, Democrats are eligible for state-funded recounts, but have not said yet whether they will seek recounts.