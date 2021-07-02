Glenn Youngkin won’t look to repeal marijuana legalization if elected as Virginia’s governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Glenn Youngkin, the Republican candidate in the governor’s race, will not look to repeal Virginia’s new law legalizing marijuana if elected, according to a campaign spokesperson.

Youngkin’s campaign shot back at a tweet from Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in this year’s race, claiming Republicans would seek to make marijuana illegal again.

“The vast majority of Virginians support legal cannabis, but extreme Republicans are determined to make it illegal again. Yet another example of how Glenn Youngkin and the GOP are out of touch with Virginia,” McAuliffe wrote Thursday, the day recreational marijuana was officially made legal.

READ MORE: Guide to Virginia’s Marijuana Legalization Laws

On Friday, Youngkin’s campaign responded to McAuliffe’s tweet: “False. Glenn Youngkin will not seek to repeal it; his focus will be on building a rip-roaring economy with more jobs and better wages, restoring excellence in education, and reestablishing Virginia’s commitment to public safety.”

A campaign spokesperson told 8News Youngkin suspects that tax revenue projections from marijuana legalization “are way overstated, as they have shown to be in other states.” They added that the GOP gubernatorial candidate’s main objective will be making sure minors don’t use or have access to marijuana.