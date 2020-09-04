New registrar office in Virginia’s county with the highest voter turnout

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County officially opened their new Office of the General Registrar on Tuesday. The newly remodeled building located on Sandy Hook Road will provide the Office of the General Registrar and the Goochland County Electoral Board a larger dedicated space for election operations.

“Goochland County is known for consistently having the highest voter turnout in the Commonwealth,” remarked Susan Lascolette, Chair of the Board of Supervisors.

The release says the county has an active and engaged community of voters.

“With this new facility the Board honors the citizen participation that has made Goochland voters renowned throughout the Commonwealth for the highest percentage turnout year after year,” said Electoral Board Secretary Robin Lind. “We are delighted to welcome voters to their new Elections office.”

According to a press release from Goochland County, voters will now be able to conduct all aspects of voter registration and election business in an organized and spacious facility. The new building will help to accommodate no excuse absentee voting in-person as well as by mail now that Virginians can vote absentee without having to provide any reason or supporting information.

“The new Goochland County Office of the General Registrar provides the Office of the General Registrar and voters secure space to conduct one of the most important rights of our democracy, voting, both now and into the future,” Lascolette said.

Ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election will be available on Friday, Sept. 18 but voters can request them now. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Friday, Oct. 23.

In-Person Absentee Voting will be available at a Satellite Polling location in the Goochland Sports Complex building next door to the Office of the General Registrar during normal office hours on weekdays beginning Friday, September 18 and continuing until Friday, October 30. The office will also be open for Absentee Voting on Saturday, October 24 and Saturday, October 31 from 9am until 5pm.