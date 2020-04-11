Gov. Northam signs Virginia Values Act, providing anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam put pen to paper in making Virginia the first state in the South to enact comprehensive protections for the LGBTQ community.

Today, Governor Northam announced he has signed the Virginia Values Act, protecting the LGBTQ community against discrimination in housing, employment, public spaces, and credit applications.

“This legislation sends a strong, clear message—Virginia is a place where all people are welcome to live, work, visit, and raise a family,” said Governor Northam. “We are building an inclusive Commonwealth where there is opportunity for everyone, and everyone is treated fairly. No longer will LGBTQ Virginians have to fear being fired, evicted, or denied service in public places because of who they are.”

The Speaker of the House, Eileen Filler-Corn, also added:

“With the Governor’s signing of the Virginia Values Act, we have made discrimination against our gay, lesbian and transgender friends, family, neighbors, and co-workers in employment, housing and public accommodation illegal in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn. “It is now the law of the land that every Virginian can work hard, earn a living wage, and live their lives without fear of discrimination based on who they are or who they love. A tremendous victory.”

Senate Bill 868 prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in house, public and private employment, public accommodations, and access to credit. The legislation also extends important protections to Virginians on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, age, marital status, disability, and status as a veteran.

