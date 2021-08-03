Gov. Ralph Northam weighs in on accusations against New York Gov. Cuomo

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/AP/PIX11) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam says the fate of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should be up to the people of New York.

An investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo found that he sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees, state Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.

8News caught up with Northam, who was once also embroiled in scandal for different reasons, on Tuesday to get his thoughts on the accusations against Cuomo.

“He’s at least accused of breaking the law, which is unfortunate,” Northam said, “and this is something that the people of New York are going to have to decide what his fate is. So I put the confidence in them.”

President Biden said Tuesday that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign in the wake of the investigation.

The nearly five-month investigation found that the Cuomo administration was a “hostile work environment” and that it was “rife with fear and intimidation.”

“These interviews and pieces of evidence reveal a deeply disturbing yet clear picture: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees, in violation of both federal and state laws,” James said at a press conference on Tuesday.

James said her investigation has concluded. There were no referrals to criminal prosecutors, though that wouldn’t preclude local authorities from using the evidence and findings of the report to mount their own cases.