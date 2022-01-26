Gov. Youngkin announces school choice proclamation

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – On Wednesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that this week is School Choice week – highlighting the importance of school choice for Virginia’s students and parents.

In a statement, which can be read below, Youngkin said it’s his administration’s goal that every student will graduate and be ready to go to college or begin a career and that, without choice in public education, this goal would be difficult to achieve.

“As your governor, I will continually stand up for students and parents and will sign the largest education budget in Virginia’s history. Our goal is that every student will graduate high school ready to go to college or start a great career. Choice and innovation within public education is vital to achieving that goal. That’s why together we will not only raise standards and raise teacher pay, but we will invest $150 million to kick start 20 new charter schools in the Commonwealth. We must empower parents and students with choice and innovation in K-12 public education.” Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA)

For the full proclamation, click here.