RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin will be in Michigan this weekend to campaign for fellow Republican Tudor Dixon as she seeks to unseat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, one of several out-of-state visits Virginia’s governor plans to make for GOP candidates in the next two months.

Gov. Youngkin will campaign for Dixon and deliver the keynote speech at the Michigan GOP state convention on Saturday. After the trip, Youngkin is set to campaign for Republicans running for governor in Georgia, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico and Oregon.

Youngkin’s political advisor Kristin Davison confirmed the governor’s plans to travel to the five states, which was first reported by Politico, adding the details are “still coming together” but that the events will be held in September and October.

In Georgia, Youngkin is expected to campaign for Gov. Brian Kemp in his race against Democrat Stacey Abrams. Virginia’s governor will stump for gubernatorial candidates seeking to unseat Democratic incumbents in Nevada, New Mexico and Kansas.

On Sept. 15, Youngkin will be in Nevada to take part in a campaign event for Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo. Youngkin’s visit to Nevada, an early voting state on the 2024 primary calendar, has added to speculation that he’s eyeing a presidential run.

Questions about Youngkin’s political aspirations have increased as he makes stops across the country, including at notable conservative events, and continues to raise money for his political action committee.

Youngkin plans to attend a Sept. 13 gala hosted by the Susan B. Anthony List, an anti-abortion group, in Washington, D.C. Youngkin said he plans to “take every action” he can to “protect life” in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down the constitutional right to an abortion.

The governor asked four Republican state lawmakers to help his administration “chart the most successful path” to bring forward legislation in 2023. He initially backed an abortion ban in Virginia after 15 weeks but later signaled support for stricter limits.