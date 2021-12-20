Governor-elect Youngkin announces choice for next Virginia Secretary of Education

Then-Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin addresses supporters at a campaign rally in Leesburg, Va., on Nov. 1, 2021. Republicans plan to forcefully oppose race and diversity curricula in public schools as a core piece of their strategy in the 2022 midterm elections. The party is supercharging a message that helped catapult Republican Glenn Youngkin to a win in Virginia’s governor’s race. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin has announced his choice for the next Secretary of Education of the Commonwealth of Virginia will be Aimee Rogstad Guidera.

Guidera is currently the President of Guidera Strategy and is the former founder and chief executive of the Data Quality Campaign.

Before founding DQC, Guidera served as the director of the Washington D.C., office of the National Center for Educational Achievement. She started her career working on education policy at the National Governors Association.

“Aimee will be a critical partner in restoring expectations of excellence; overseeing a record education budget to invest in teachers, facilities and special education; rolling out innovation lab and charter schools; and standing for a curriculum that prepares Virginia’s children for a dynamic future and removes politics from the classroom,” said Governor-elect Youngkin.

“Her leadership, intellect, and talent will be tremendous assets as we ensure Virginia kids are the best prepared in the country to succeed, and that they are taught how to think, not what to think. She will help us recharge a system that has settled for too long.”

