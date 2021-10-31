Gubernatorial candidates make final push across Virginia before Election Day

Sunday, both gubernatorial candidates made the final push to get voters to the polls on Tuesday. (Photo: Glenn Youngkin Twitter/8News reporter Sabrina Shutters)

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) – Sunday, both gubernatorial candidates made the final push to get voters to the polls on Tuesday.

Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe held a rally at a home in Henrico Sunday afternoon. Republican candidate for governor Glenn Youngkin made his ninth stop on his bus tour in southwestern Virginia.

McAuliffe supporters filled the backyard of the home where the rally was held Sunday afternoon in Henrico, less than 48 hours away from Election Day.

Incredible energy in Henrico with @SpanbergerVA07 and @TerryMcAuliffe! Democrats are fired up to protect our progress and elect Terry, @HalaAyala, @MarkHerringVA and our @VAHouseDems candidates on Tuesday. Let’s get it done! pic.twitter.com/WYpv47kU1H — Jennifer McClellan (@JennMcClellanVA) October 31, 2021

Cheers could be heard from down the street as Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and House of Delegates candidate Rodney Willett where among some of the people who spoke in support of McAuliffe Sunday.

Much like the energy felt in Henrico, it was also felt in southwestern Virginia where Youngkin started the day holding a prayer breakfast for veterans. Afterwards, he joined Highlands Fellowship Church for worship.

Thank you to the congregation at Highlands Fellowship Church for welcoming us with open arms this morning for worship! It was amazing to be surrounded by prayer and warm wishes leading up to November 2. pic.twitter.com/75c5LVi6zM — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) October 31, 2021

In Henrico, McAuliffe asked the crowd to think back eight years ago when he was running, saying the economy was in chaos and Virginia had the most pro-gun, anti-women legislation in the country, and that he turned it around.

“I think you all remember I took office in my lowkey, mild way,” McAuliffe laughed. “I replaced the entire board of health and I’m very proud as your governor, I kept all 16 women’s clinics open here in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Stoney gave a speech in support of McAuliffe, agreeing with other speakers to keep Virginia blue.

“They want to know whether or not, whether this is the last chapter of Democratic governors in the Commonwealth. I got an answer for them,” he yelled to the crowd. “This is not the last chapter!”

Polls open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. 8News will be there following each campaign through the night.

