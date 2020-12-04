Henrico Commonwealth Attorney decides not to run for Attorney General

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor says she is staying with Henrico County and not running to be the Democratic nominee for Attorney General in 2021. Taylor says she was encouraged by many to run for the office but wants to continue focusing on critical issues in Henrico.

The issues that Taylor is most concerned with include criminal justice reform and addressing “longstanding systemic racism.”

“This is a seminal year for those important issues and my office is at the forefront of creating a fairer, more equitable, and more just criminal justice system that keeps Henircoans safe,” Taylor said.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, the democratic candidates actively running for Attorney General are current AG Mark Herring and Jay Jones. The republican candidates are Jason Miyares and Chuck Smith.

