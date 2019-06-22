House Democrats train 2020 focus on minority, young voters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The leader of House Democrats’ political arm wants to build on 2018 midterm gains by turning out more voters who are young and diverse.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairwoman Cheri Bustos said Friday that the organization is honing in on 70-plus districts held by Republicans or newly-minted Democrats.

The Illinois Democrat spoke to The Associated Press before addressing the South Carolina Democratic Party’s fundraising dinner where she said, “That is where our strength comes from is people of color, who are the foundation of the Democratic Party.”

Bustos said Democrats’ minority outreach is especially key in a state where a majority of the party’s electorate is nonwhite.

The weekend, which includes the party’s convention, has drawn 22 Democratic presidential candidates, the 2020 race’s largest single gathering of hopefuls so far.