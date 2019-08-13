House Speaker Cox reveals first TV ad of reelection campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — House Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights) shared his campaign’s first TV ad Monday on social media. The advertisement launch comes ahead of November’s election, when all 140 seats in Virginia’s General Assembly are up for grabs.

Cox, who has served in the House for nearly 30 years, will face off against Democratic candidate Sheila Bynum-Coleman on Nov. 5. On Twitter, Bynum-Coleman describes herself as a small business owner, mother of a gun violence survivor and child with special needs.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine (D) said Bynum-Coleman “is committed to making progress on the issues Virginians care about, like reforming our criminal justice system and reducing gun violence in our neighborhoods,” when announcing his endorsement of her.

With less than three months until the election, Cox’s campaign decided to release the ad before it airs Tuesday on TV.

“The support you have shown our campaign has been truly overwhelming. Because of the outpouring of support,” Cox wrote on Facebook, “I am blessed to announce that our first television ad of the campaign will begin airing on Tuesday morning, ahead of schedule! I hope you will check it out below and be sure to watch for it on your TV at home.”

