How many presidents have won election but not the popular vote?

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — There’s been quite a bit of talk about how Donald Trump could again lose the popular vote but still capture the presidency through the Electoral College.
If it happened again, it would mark the sixth time in United States history. And President Trump would be the first person to do it twice.
Here’s a look at the five times it’s happened:
John Quincy Adams, 1824
While Andrew Jackson won both the popular vote and Electoral College, he did not capture a majority. At that period of time, such a scenario would send the election to the House of Representatives. Through some politicking, John Quincy Adams won the vote.
Jackson quit the Senate out of protest and ran for president again in 1828. He won that race.
Rutherford Hayes, 1876
While Democrat Samuel Tilden beat Republican Rutherford Hayes by 200,000 votes, he was not able to get to the threshold needed to win the Electoral College. Because votes in some states were disputed, Congress established a commission to decide the election. Hayes was named the winner just three days before the inauguration.
Benjamin Harris, 1888
Though Grover Cleveland won the popular votes, he lost the electoral vote to Republican Benjamin Harrison.
Cleveland ran again and won the presidency in the next race.
George W. Bush, 2000
More than a century after the last instance, George W. Bush made history by winning the electoral vote and losing the popular vote by some 500,000 votes. After some back-and-forth over voting in Florida, Bush won the electoral vote 271 to 266.
Donald Trump, 2016
Although Trump lost the popular vote by 2.8 million ballots, he earned 304 electoral votes to defeat Hillary Clinton.
Trump lost the popular vote by the greatest margin of anyone elected to the presidency.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- Latinos are one of the largest minority groups headed to the polls this election. Although many have signaled a growing confidence in presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, President Donald Trump has staunch supporters among several key Latino groups.
- The Petersburg Area Transit announced it is rolling out its “Ride Out to Vote” campaign to help residents in access the polls on Election Day.
- How do I report voter intimidation at the polls?
- The Henrico Police Department announced Monday that it would be sending officers to assist with traffic concerns at eight different polling places on Election Day.
- HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County announced Monday they will open a citizen call line for residents to report incidents such as voter intimidation on Election Day. The line will be available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. You can reach the line by calling 804-501-5655. The announcement added voters […]
- A federal judge has ruled nearly 127,000 ballots cast at drive-thru voting places in the Houston area will count.
- There's been quite a bit of talk about how Donald Trump could again lose the popular vote but still capture the presidency through the Electoral College.
- A U.S. District judge will rule on a Republican-led petition to toss nearly 127,000 ballots cast at drive-thru voting places in the Houston area.
- On Election Day, voters across the country will face varying rules about mask-wearing when they cast a ballot as officials try to balance public safety precautions amid a global pandemic with the constitutional right to vote.
- President Donald Trump and his reelection campaign are signaling they will pursue an aggressive legal strategy to try to prevent Pennsylvania from counting mailed ballots that are received in the three days after the election.