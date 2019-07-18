Breaking News
Ilhan Omar calls Trump ‘fascist’ after ‘send her back’ chanted at rally

by: The Associated Press

FILE – In this May 18, 2019, file photo, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks during the fourth annual Citywide Iftar Dinner in Austin, Texas. In tweets Sunday, President Donald Trump portrays the lawmakers as foreign-born troublemakers who should go back to their home countries. In fact, the lawmakers, except one, were born in the U.S. He didn’t identify the women but was referring to Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

(AP) — Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Somali-born congresswoman and target of “send her back” chants at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally, is lashing out at Trump, calling him “fascist.”

The Minnesota Democrat made the remark to reporters Thursday, a day after Trump accused her and other progressive Democratic lawmakers of color of disliking the U.S.

During his Wednesday night rally, Trump slowly surveyed the crowd but did nothing to stop the “send her back” chants after his remarks about Omar.

Omar told reporters: “We have condemned his remarks. I believe he is fascist.”

Omar cited the chants, saying, “This is what this president and his supporters have turned our country” into.

She says Trump’s taunt that she and others should return to their native countries is “to every single person who shares an identity with me. He’s telling them that this is not their country.”

Omar also said Trump’s attacks on her and three other Democratic congresswomen are putting millions of Americans at risk of physical harm.

Ocasio-Cortez told reporters Trump’s “rhetoric is endangering lots of people. This is not just about threats to individual members of Congress, but it is about creating a volatile environment in this country through violent rhetoric that puts anyone, like Ilhan, anyone who believes in the rights of all people in danger and I think that he has a responsibility for that environment.”

Trump claims he “was not happy” when his supporters at a rally Wednesday night in North Carolina chanted “send her back” in reference to Omar. Trump said last weekend that Omar and other progressive Democratic lawmakers of color should leave the country and “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came” over their criticism of his administration.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

