In a first, Twitter labels President Trump’s tweets with fact-checks

HONOLULU (KHON) — In an unprecedented move, Twitter fact-checked President Donald Trump.

In an early-morning thread the president tweeted twice about mail-in ballots, claiming they are “substantially fraudulent. Mailboxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed.”

….living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Twitter added a button underneath the tweet titled “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” which, when clicked, leads to fact-checking links and a “What you need to know” section that states:

-Trump falsely claimed that mail-in ballots would lead to ‘a Rigged Election.’ However, fact-checkers say there is no evidence that mail-in ballots are linked to voter fraud.

-Trump falsely claimed that California will send mail-in ballots to ‘anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there.’ In fact, only registered voters will receive ballots.

-Though Trump targeted California, mail-in ballots are already used in some states, including Oregon, Utah and Nebraska.

Social media companies such as Twitter and Facebook have recently come under fire for having a laissez-faire approach to addressing misinformation.

