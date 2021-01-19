How to watch the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Inauguration Day events from home

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Wilmington. Biden’s plan to scrap President Donald Trump’s vision of “America First” in favor of “diplomacy first” will depend on whether he’s able to regain the trust of allies and convince them that Trumpism is just a blip in the annals of U.S. foreign policy. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now/WRIC) — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as president and vice-president on Wednesday morning. This will be the nation’s 59th presidential inauguration.

The theme for the Biden Harris inauguration will be “America United,” a hope to begin the restoration of “the soul of America” and bring the country together after an especially tumultous year.

This year’s Inauguration will be marked by the pandemic and rest unrest at the U.S Capitol Building. Security is tigther than ever with Virginia organizations stepping in to help out.

Following the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, Gov. Ralph Northam sent Virginia State Troopers and National Guard troops to help secure Washington, D.C.

Americans have been discouraged from traveling to the capital during the Inauguration as the threat of violence still looms.

With the virus and security threats complicating the in-person viewing of Inauguration Day events many things will be shown online.

With a handful of virtual events, Americans are encouraged to honor the tradition with “a diverse array of inspiring speakers and community leaders across the country,” said the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Events started on Sunday and continue through Wednesday night.

President Donald Trump will not attending any of the Inauguration Day events and instead will depart from Joint Base Andrews in Air Force One according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Trump’s plans have not been formally announced. In discussion, officials are considering a color guard, military band and 21-gun salute for the event.

Here’s what’s scheduled for Biden’s inauguration this week:

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST: Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans

The committee is hosting a livestream for young Americans before and during the inaugural ceremonies. Entertainer and advocate Keke Palmer is hosting the event, and it’ll include a special message from Dr. Jill Biden as well as commentary from historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Erica Armstrong Dunbar. It also includes segments produced by Nickelodeon and the Library of Congress, excerpts of student voices from PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs “We the Young People” programming, and trivia questions.

The event will be livestreamed at BidenInaugural.org/youth and on the committee’s YouTube channel.

TBD: Inaugural Ceremonies

Biden and Harris will be sworn in at the inaugural ceremony and deliver their inaugural address. The event will take place on the West front of the U.S. Capitol building, with health and safety protocols in place to protect public health. In-person attendance is limited to Congress. The National Park Service and the Secret Service have shut down the National Mall from last Friday through Thursday, and access to the Washington Monument has been closed for two weeks.

TBD: Pass in Review

Following the ceremony, Biden and Harris will participate in a Pass in Review on the East front with members of the military. It’s a longstanding military tradition that reflects the peaceful transfer of power to a new commander-in-chief.

TBD: Wreath Laying at Arlington National Cemetery

Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff are scheduled to visit Arlington National Cemetery Wednesday to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They’ll be joined by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton.

TBD: Presidential Escort

Joe Biden will receive a presidential escort from 15th Street to the White House. Every branch of the military will be represented, including The U.S. Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd U.S. Infantry “The Old Guard.”

TBD: Virtual Parade Across America

A televised “Parade Across America” will feature “diverse, dynamic performances in communities across the country,” the committee said.

8:30 p.m. EST: Celebrating America Primetime Special

Actor Tom Hanks is hosting a 90-minute special featuring remarks from Biden and Harris, as well as performances that the inaugural committee described as representing “the rich diversity and extensive talent America” has to offer. “Celebrating America” will include appearances from Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake and Kerry Washington.

The event will be livestreamed on NewsNationNow.com.