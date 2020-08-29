Tracking Hurricane Laura

Kanye West listed on the Virginia ballot for November election

FILE – Kanye West answers questions during a service at Lakewood Church Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston. West says he is no longer a Trump supporter. The rapper, who once praised President Donald Trump, tells Forbes in a story published Wednesday that he is “taking the red hat off” — a reference to Trump’s trademark red “Make America Great Again” cap. West also insisted that his weekend announcement that he’s running for President was not a stunt to drum up interest in an upcoming album. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kanye West joins Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Jo Jorgenson on Virginia Department of Elections list of presidential candidates for the 2020 election. West is included in the Virginia Department of Election’s spreadsheet containing all general and special election candidates for Nov. 3. He is listed as an independent candidate.

The VDOE website says in order to appear on Virginia’s ballot as an independent, candidates must gather petition signatures from 5,000 qualified Virginia voters and receive a pledge and notarized oath from 13 electors.

Candidate lists are updated on Mondays when necessary.

The rapper and fashion designer tweeted out on Aug. 21 that he was on the ballot in 10 states, including Virginia.

His running mate is Michelle Tidball, a personal life and spiritual coach for her ministry organization Yarash.

