Kid Rock, golfer John Daly asked to mask up in the audience at final presidential debate

Kid Rock (R) and John Daly are asked to wear masks, at the final presidential debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Belmont University on October 22, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. This is the last debate between the two candidates before the election on November 3. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Golfer John Daly and musician Kid Rock spaced themselves a couple of seats apart at the final presidential debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump on Thursday, but masking up appears to have taken a little convincing.

Getty Images photographer Chip Somodevilla captured images of the celebrity Trump supporters browsing their smartphones without masks before the event in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 22: Kid Rock (R) and John Daly take their seats without wearing masks. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

According to captions on Somodevilla’s photos, the entertainers – known for partying and bending norms – had to be asked to mask up before the candidates took the stage.

Kid Rock (R) and John Daly are asked to wear masks, at the final presidential debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Belmont University. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Kid Rock (R) and John Daly are asked to wear masks, at the final presidential debate. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

While the masks were finally put on, the social distancing measures didn’t last long, as evidenced by a profanity-laced tweet sent by Daly a short time later.

Both men have appeared with Trump at events in the past.

LATEST HEADLINES: