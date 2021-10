RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — People wishing to cast a mail-in ballot in the upcoming November elections have a limited window left to request one to be sent to them.

Voters have until 5 p.m. on October 22 to request a ballot.

You can apply for a mail-in ballot online at the Department of Elections’ Citizen Portal.

Forms are available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese and Korean.

Contact information for your local voter registration office can be found on the VDOE website.