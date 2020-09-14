Biden in Delaware to discuss climate change as wildfires take campaign focus

Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech on climate change exacerbating the wildfires raging in California and other states later in the day from Wilmington, Delaware, where the couple lives.

Biden also voted in Delaware’s primary on Monday, casting a ballot by appointment a day before the polls formally open. The Democratic presidential nominee and his wife, Jill, voted at the New Castle Board of Elections.

Biden has included climate change in his list of major crises facing the United States, along with the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 194,000 and pushed the country into an economic recession.

“Vice President Biden will discuss the threat that extreme weather events pose to Americans everywhere, how they are both caused by and underscore the urgent need to tackle the climate crisis, and why we need to create good-paying, union jobs to build more resilient infrastructure,” his campaign said in a statement on Sunday.

Biden is expected to deliver remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, at 1 p.m. ET.

Monday evening, the former vice president will address via internet the Poor People’s Campaign virtual event “Voting is Power Unleashed.”