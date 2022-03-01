WASHINGTON, DC (WRIC/AP) — President Joe Biden will give his State of the Union address tonight amid an escalating crisis in Eastern Europe and sliding approval ratings at home.

ABC will begin coverage of the address at 8 pm, which can be viewed in the player below.

Joshua Davis, a middle-schooler from Chesterfield, Virginia, will be a guest of First Lady Jill Biden at the speech, after he spoke alongside the president at a rally to lower prescription drug prices in Culpeper earlier this year.

What Biden will talk about

Biden will “absolutely use the word inflation” and talk about his plans for reducing costs, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. He’ll also call on Congress to act on his now-stalled proposals for lowering the cost of child care, elder care and prescription drugs, she said.

Biden will explain the U.S. role in Russia’s war against Ukraine, including rallying the West to support the Ukrainian people, who want to remain independent, Psaki said. Just 26% of those surveyed in a recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll said the U.S. should have a major role in the conflict.

Biden can also be expected to discuss Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, his nominee for an upcoming opening on the Supreme Court.

The opposition response

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has the assignment. Reynolds is the first woman elected governor of that state. She also was the first governor to require schools to reopen for full-time, in-person learning.

Republican leaders portray GOP-led states as doing a better job on the pandemic than the federal government, which is led by Democrats. Reynolds pushed back against mask and vaccine mandates, and spoke skeptically about the effectiveness of masks to slow the spread of the virus.

Separately, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) will deliver the Working Families Party response, the party announced. Tlaib will offer support for Biden’s agenda, urge Democrats to pass policies that meet people’s needs and rally progressives to build strong majorities in the midterm elections.