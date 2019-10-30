2019 Election Issues: The Economy

The economy is a complex issue to unpack. While voters in Virginia consider it a top issue ahead of next week’s legislative elections, according to a Washington Post-Schar School poll, the specific financial issues — whether it’s jobs, potential economic growth, taxes, how much minimum wage should be — that voters consider before heading to the polls are not always clear.

Gov. Northam said Virginia was in a “good place” financially when he addressed state lawmakers in August as they prepared a final state budget. The state ended its fiscal year with a surplus of $797 million and also put nearly $345 million into reserves, totaling $1.6 billion by 2021, now at its highest amount ever with a total of $1.6 billion by 2021.

“We worked together to attract new business to the state—notably Amazon, which is ahead of schedule in hiring, and has submitted its development plans for its National Landing campus,” Gov. Northam said. “Virginia Tech will offer courses in their new Alexandria location next fall. I want to thank Delegate Rush for his work with Tech, and thank all of you for the bipartisan work that went into this project.”

Virginia’s unemployment rate, 2.7 percent in September, is among the lowest in the country but the state’s $7.25 minimum wage has been a topic of much debate in the General Assembly.

Northern Virginia scores big with Amazon

Virginia was chosen by Amazon, the online shopping giant, as one of the locations of its much anticipated second headquarters. While the company’s plans for its New York location fell through, the headquarters in Arlington promises to bring thousands of jobs, at least 25,000, to the commonwealth.

In January, the state legislature approved $750 million in subsidies to Amazon. The measure passed easily, as the bill would give Amazon the subsidies after the jobs, which must have a salary of $150,000 per year, in Northern Virginia were created.

Critics believe that the deal with Amazon could impact local residents’ ability to afford housing in the area once construction is complete. Many lawmakers supporting the deal have touted the job growth and tax revenue expected to come with Amazon’s HQ2 in Virginia.

How local candidates are approaching economic issues

House Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights) has made bringing in and ensuring job growth in Virginia as a top issue during his reelection campaign. Cox has called for “significantly” decreasing restrictions for small businesses and pushing ways to create more jobs.

Shelia Bynum-Coleman, the Democrat challenging Cox in the 66th District House race, has focused on her concerns with minimum wage in Virginia, arguing that too many people have to juggle multiple jobs. She has called on raising the state’s $7.25 minimum wage.

