2019 Elections: Polls open in Virginia

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia voters will head to the polls Tuesday to take part in one of the most highly-anticipated state elections in decades. Find the latest here:

6 a.m.

The polls are officially open!

The balance of power in the state legislature could change as all 140 seats in the General Assembly are on the ballot. Republicans hold a 21-19 majority in the Senate and a 51-48 majority in the House of Delegates with a vacancy in each chamber.

Voters could possibly give Virginia Democrats the majority in the state legislature for the first time in more than 20 years.

Democrats have not controlled both chambers at the same time since 1995 and there hasn’t been a Democratic governor with a Democratic majority in the General Assembly since 1993.

