2020 presidential hopefuls campaigning for Virginia Democrats in Nov. 5 elections

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two Democratic presidential hopefuls, Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., will campaign in Virginia on Sunday for local candidates as the Democratic party aims to take control of the state legislature in the Nov. 5 elections.

Sen. Klobuchar, who visited Richmond in June, is expected to canvass the Dale City community with local candidates and lawmakers, including Del. Hala Ayala (D-Prince William) and Ann Wheeler, who is running for Prince William County Chair, starting at noon.

Sen. Harris plans to be in Northern Virginia for three events, including a fundraiser for the House Democratic Caucus and campaigning for two local delegate candidates.

Harris will canvass for Del. Kathy Tran (D-Fairfax) and Democrat Dan Helmer, who is challenging Del. Tim Hugo (R-Fairfax), starting at 1:35 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will visit Virginia just two days before the elections on Nov. 5, but it is unclear if he plans to campaign for the Democratic party.

