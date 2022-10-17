CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s congressional map changed late last year when the districts were redrawn after the state’s redistricting process.

Many Virginia voters were shifted into new districts, making this year’s congressional primaries and midterms the first elections under the updated map.

Virginia’s new congressional map could leave voters wondering which district they live in now and what’s on their ballot. Voters will pick between candidates in Virginia’s 11 congressional districts and some will have local candidates and issues on their ballots.

Chesterfield has two congressional races — the 1st District race and the 4th District race — a board of supervisors race and a $540 million bond referendum.

Races for Congress

Virginia’s 1st Congressional District (courtesy of the Supreme Court of Virginia)

4th Congressional District

Virginia’s 4th Congressional District (courtesy of the Supreme Court of Virginia)

Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), an incumbent seeking a fourth term in Congress, is facing off against Republican Leon Benjamin for a second straight time.

In the 2020 midterms, McEachin received nearly 62% of the vote when he defeated Benjamin to reclaim Virginia’s 4th Congressional District seat.

Localities added to new 4th District: Brunswick

Brunswick Localities no longer in the 4th District: Cities of Chesapeake and Suffolk

Board of Supervisors

Midlothian District

Voters living in Chesterfield’s Midlothian District will pick a county supervisor to represent them on the Board of Supervisors.

Mark Miller, a Democrat, and Jennifer McNinch, a Republican, are vying for the vacant seat after Leslie Haley stepped down to join Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office.

Bond referendum

Chesterfield voters will also vote on a $540 million bond referendum that includes $375 million to the county’s public school system for several projects. These include replacing three elementary schools, a middle school and building a new high school.

If approved, the referendum would also provide $165 million for other county projects, including more than $81 million for public safety facilities — firehouses, police and EMS stations — $45.7 million for public library projects and $38.2 million for parks and recreation.

Early voting in Virginia started in September and runs until Nov. 5. Election Day is Nov. 8.