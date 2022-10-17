HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s congressional map changed late last year when the districts were redrawn after the state’s redistricting process.

Many Virginia voters were shifted into new districts, making this year’s congressional primaries and midterms the first elections under the updated map.

Virginia’s new congressional map could leave voters wondering which district they live in now and what’s on their ballot. Voters will pick between candidates in Virginia’s 11 congressional districts and some will have local candidates and issues on their ballots.

In Hanover County, voters will either vote for the 1st Congressional District candidate or the 5th Congressional District candidate.

Voters living in the Beaverdam District will pick someone to represent them on the board of supervisors — but there’s only one candidate on the ballot. You can find sample ballots here.

Races for Congress

1st Congressional District

Virginia’s 1st Congressional District (courtesy of the Supreme Court of Virginia)

The race for Virginia’s 1st Congressional District pits Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.), who has held his seat in Congress since 2007, against Democrat Herb Jones and independent David Foster.

Click here to find out if you’re in the 1st District.

The largest share of voters in Virginia’s new 1st Congressional District come from parts of Chesterfield (20%) and Henrico (23%), according to the Virginia Public Access Project. The counties were not part of the district before redistricting.

Localities added to new 1st District: Parts of Henrico and Chesterfield counties, York County, city of Williamsburg, city of Poquoson

Parts of Henrico and Chesterfield counties, York County, city of Williamsburg, city of Poquoson Localities no longer in the 1st District: Caroline County, Fauquier County, city of Fredericksburg, King George County, Prince William County, Spotsylvania County and Stafford County

5th Congressional District

Virginia’s 5th Congressional District (courtesy of the Supreme Court of Virginia)

Republican Rep. Bob Good, who is seeking a second term in Congress, will square off with his Democratic challenger Josh Throneburg in the new 5th District.

Throneburg, an ordained minister, became the Democratic nominee in the 5th Congressional District race after Andy Parker didn’t submit the required number of signatures to qualify for the primary.

Virginia’s 5th Congressional District shifted toward central Virginia to include Goochland, Amelia and parts of Hanover County. It now also includes the city of Lynchburg, which VPAP says is 10% of the share of the district.

Click here to find out if you’re in the 5th District.

Localities added to new 5th District: City of Lynchburg and the counties of Louisa, Amherst, Powhatan, Goochland, Nottoway, Amelia, and a part of Hanover County

City of Lynchburg and the counties of Louisa, Amherst, Powhatan, Goochland, Nottoway, Amelia, and a part of Hanover County Localities no longer in the 5th District: Counties of Brunswick, Fauquier, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Madison and Rappahannock

Board of Supervisors

Beaverdam District supervisor

Hanover voters living in the county’s Beaverdam District will for a new supervisor to replace R. Allen Davidson, who was appointed earlier this year to fill a vacant seat. There is only one candidate on the ballot — Republican J. Robert Monolo — but voters can write in a candidate.

Early voting in Virginia started in September and runs until Nov. 5. Election Day is Nov. 8.