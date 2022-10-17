HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s congressional map changed late last year when the districts were redrawn after the state’s redistricting process.

Many Virginia voters were shifted into new districts, making this year’s congressional primaries and midterms the first elections under the updated map.

Virginia’s new congressional map could leave voters wondering which district they live in now and what’s on their ballot. Voters will pick between candidates in Virginia’s 11 congressional districts and some will have local candidates and issues on their ballots.

In Henrico, voters will see one of two congressional races and four questions on potential county projects.

Races for Congress

1st Congressional District

Virginia’s 1st Congressional District (courtesy of the Supreme Court of Virginia)

The race for Virginia’s 1st Congressional District pits Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.), who has held his seat in Congress since 2007, against Democrat Herb Jones and independent David Foster. Here’s a sample ballot.

Click here to find out if you’re in the 1st District.

The largest share of voters in Virginia’s new 1st Congressional District come from parts of Chesterfield (20%) and Henrico (23%), according to the Virginia Public Access Project. The counties were not part of the district before redistricting.

Localities added to new 1st District: Parts of Henrico and Chesterfield counties, York County, city of Williamsburg, city of Poquoson

Parts of Henrico and Chesterfield counties, York County, city of Williamsburg, city of Poquoson Localities no longer in the 1st District: Caroline County, Fauquier County, city of Fredericksburg, King George County, Prince William County, Spotsylvania County and Stafford County

4th Congressional District

Virginia’s 4th Congressional District (courtesy of the Supreme Court of Virginia)

Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), an incumbent seeking a fourth term in Congress, is facing off against Republican Leon Benjamin for a second straight time.

In the 2020 midterms, McEachin received nearly 62% of the vote when he defeated Benjamin to reclaim Virginia’s 4th Congressional District seat. Here’s a sample ballot.

Virginia congressman won’t debate Republican challenger who won’t accept 2020 election results

The city of Richmond still has the largest share of voters in the 4th Congressional District, but the new boundaries moved west to include Brunswick County. Click here to find out if you’re in the 4th District.

Localities added to new 4th District: Brunswick

Brunswick Localities no longer in the 4th District: Cities of Chesapeake and Suffolk

Bond referendum

Bond Referendum Project Map (courtesy of Henrico County)

Henrico voters will be asked four questions on whether to authorize the county to issue more than $511 million in bonds to fund projects.

If approved, the money would go towards renovating and rebuilding schools, parks and firehouses. The bulk of the money — $340,500,000 — would go towards projects for Henrico County Public Schools, including the rebuilding of Quioccasin Middle School.

Henrico ballots will also ask whether the county can use nearly $84 million to construct and improve fire stations and other public safety facilities, $50 million on flood prevention and stormwater drainage facilities, and $37 million on recreation and park projects.

Early voting in Virginia started in September and runs until Nov. 5. Election Day is Nov. 8.