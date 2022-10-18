PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s congressional map changed late last year when the districts were redrawn after the state’s redistricting process.

Many Virginia voters were shifted into new districts, making this year’s congressional primaries and midterms the first elections under the updated map.

Virginia’s new congressional map could leave voters wondering which district they live in now and what’s on their ballot. Voters will pick between candidates in Virginia’s 11 congressional districts and some will have local candidates and issues on their ballots.

Redistricting didn’t change Petersburg’s congressional district, so voters will still cast a ballot for the 4th District representative. Petersburg voters will see candidates for City Council and School Board on their ballots this year.

Race for Congress

4th Congressional District

Virginia’s 4th Congressional District (courtesy of the Supreme Court of Virginia)

Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), an incumbent seeking a fourth term in Congress, is facing off against Republican Leon Benjamin for a second straight time.

Virginia congressman won’t debate Republican challenger who won’t accept 2020 election results

In the 2020 midterms, McEachin received nearly 62% of the vote when he defeated Benjamin to reclaim Virginia’s 4th Congressional District seat.

Localities added to new 4th District: Brunswick

Brunswick Localities no longer in the 4th District: Cities of Chesapeake and Suffolk

School Board

There are four school board races in the city of Petersburg. Two are contested, and two others where the candidates are running unopposed. Learn more about the Petersburg School Board here.

School Board Chair Kenneth L. Pritchett is running unopposed in the Ward 3 race and Ward 1 representative Steven L. Pierce Sr. also doesn’t have a challenger on the ballot.

Voters in Ward 5 will pick between E. Joyce Proctor and Unique J. Luna. Those in Ward 7 will decide whether to give Adrian T. Dance Sr., the incumbent elected in 2014, another term or vote for Ronnie D. Watson.

City Council

Petersburg voters living in Ward 1, Ward 3, Ward 5 and Ward 7 will pick who represents them on the City Council in 2022. All four races are contested, including a challenger for the city’s mayor in the Ward 3 election. Click here to learn more about Petersburg’s City Council.

Mayor Samuel Parham, picked by the City Council to serve as mayor in 2017, is facing off against Michael L. Moore-Storrs in the election.

In Ward 5, councilman W. Howard Myers is being challenged by the current Ward 5 representative on the School Board Lois A. Long and Michelle J. “Red” Murrills.

Councilman Arnold A. Westbrook Jr. is being challenged by Elsie R. Jarmon in Petersburg’s seventh ward City Council race. In Ward 1, the election is between Chioma Griffin and Marlow A. Jones Sr.

Early voting in Virginia started in September and runs until Nov. 5. Election Day is Nov. 8.