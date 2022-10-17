RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s congressional map changed late last year when the districts were redrawn after the state’s redistricting process.

Many Virginia voters were shifted into new districts, making this year’s congressional primaries and midterms the first elections under the updated map.

Virginia’s new congressional map could leave voters wondering which district they live in now and what’s on their ballot. Voters will pick between candidates in Virginia’s 11 congressional districts and some will have local candidates and issues on their ballots.

In the city of Richmond, the only thing on the ballot for this year’s midterms is the 4th Congressional District race:

Race for Congress

4th Congressional District

Virginia’s 4th Congressional District (courtesy of the Supreme Court of Virginia)

Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), an incumbent seeking a fourth term in Congress, is facing off against Republican Leon Benjamin for a second straight time.

In the 2020 midterms, McEachin received nearly 62% of the vote when he defeated Benjamin to reclaim Virginia’s 4th Congressional District seat.

The city of Richmond still has the largest share of voters in the 4th Congressional District, but the new boundaries moved west to include Brunswick County.

Localities added to new 4th District: Brunswick

Localities no longer in the 4th District: Cities of Chesapeake and Suffolk

Early voting in Virginia started in September and runs until Nov. 5. Election Day is Nov. 8.