CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Some Chesterfield voters will cast ballots in one of the most hotly-contested Virginia primaries this year — The three-way Republican battle between state Sen. Amanda Chase, Tina Ramirez and Glen Sturtevant.

These candidates are vying for the GOP nomination in the 12th Virginia Senate District when the seat is up for grabs in the Nov. 7 general election.

There are also two Virginia House primaries within the county. Three candidates are running for the Republican nomination in the House of Delegates’ 73rd District and two Democrats are going head-to-head in the 81st District primary.

Chesterfield’s top prosecutor, Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Davenport, is facing a Republican challenger, Thomas McKenna, in the GOP primary. Davenport is seeking another four-year term after taking over in January 2020.

The 12th Virginia Senate District

Virginia Senate 12th District (courtesy of the Virginia Supreme Court)

Voters in all five of Chesterfield’s magisterial districts will cast ballots in the primary. But the 12th District is primarily made up of the western part of the county: the Matoaca, Midlothian and Clover Hill districts.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, 92% of the district sits in Chesterfield. It also does include the city of Colonial Heights.

Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield), a lawmaker who was censured by the Virginia Senate after sharing support for Jan. 6 rioters, is running in a new district.

Tina Ramirez, a former high school teacher and the founder of the nonprofit Hardwired Global, previously worked for the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.

Glen Sturtevant, a former Richmond School Board member, was previously in the Virginia Senate. He was elected to the chamber in 2015.

The 73rd Virginia House District

Virginia House of Delegates 73rd District (courtesy of the Virginia Supreme Court)

The 73rd Virginia House District is located in Chesterfield’s Matoaca District, including the Skinquarter, Cosby, Winterpock and other western county voting precincts.

Chesterfield is the only locality in the House district, with VPAP showing that more than 71,000 registered voters live in the district. According to VPAP, the district leans Republican. Mark Earley Jr., Yan Gleyzer and Ryan M. Harter are running for the open seat.

Earley, who previously worked in Gov. Bob McDonnell’s administration, is a lawyer who works in a small family-run law firm in Richmond.

Gleyzer is a small business owner who lists business, safety, education, the Second Amendment and more as his key issues ahead of the primary.

Harter, a former public school teacher and an Air Force veteran, represents Chesterfield’s Matoaca District on the county’s School Board,

The 81st Virginia House District

Virginia House of Delegates 81st District (courtesy of the Virginia Supreme Court)

One of the House primaries to watch this year pits longtime Del. Delores L. McQuinn (D-Henrico) against Terrence L. Walker in the 81st District.

Most of the district is in Henrico County, but it includes a sliver of Chesterfield’s Bermuda Magisterial District. The 81st House District includes the county’s Drewry’s Bluff and Bellwood voting precincts.

According to VPAP, Chesterfield makes up nearly 11% of the 81st District.

McQuinn, a former member of Richmond’s City Council and School Board, has been in the House of Delegates since 2009.

Walker, an activist and mental health administrator at Virginia Commonwealth University, serves on the Henrico County Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission as Varina’s representative.

Where to vote & other things to know

There are several polling sites in Chesterfield for the primaries – locations that depend on where a voter lives that can be found online.

Polls will be open for the June 20 primaries from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. People in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Virginians have already been casting ballots for the primaries as the early-voting window opened on May 5.

The last day to vote early in person at a local voter registration office or polling site is June 17. The deadline to register to vote or update your registration is May 30, but Virginia allows for same-day registration.

Virginians need to show an accepted form of ID to vote, but it doesn’t have to include a photo. Those without an ID at their polling place can sign a confirmation statement or vote using a provisional ballot.

Those seeking a mail-in absentee ballot can apply for one up until June 9, but the request must be received by the local voter registration office by 5 p.m. Virginia voters don’t register by party so eligible voters can vote in either Democratic or Republican primaries in their district.

