76-year-old Richmond woman votes for the first time: ‘I was so happy’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 76-year-old woman cast her ballot for the first time in Richmond Tuesday after getting her voting rights restored.
Jean Ward, a former felon, shared her story with 8News on Election Day. Speaking about overcoming adversity to make her voice heard, she said she found out Monday that she was registered to vote. A day later, she cast her ballot, telling 8News it was something her mother and grandmother never got a chance to do.
“Hallelujah! I’m going to clap my hands myself,” an elated Ward told 8News reporter Rachel Keller.
With a huge smile on her face at the polls, Ward began the day by taking a van filled with Highland Park Senior Apartments residents to her polling station in Richmond, Fire Station 15.
“They wanted to come on Election Day,” said community volunteer Maria Terrell, who helped supply the Van Go Transportation Company that specializes in wheelchair and medical services. “They wanted to make a statement. They wanted cast their vote with everyone else in the United States.”
“I see so much on the news,” Ward said about 2020 presidential election. “I heard too much and it brings back old memories.”
Years ago, Ward committed a felony, losing her right to vote. She recently received a letter from Governor Ralph Northam that notified her that she was eligible to participate in this year’s election.
Once she verified the news with the City of Richmond Registrar, she told 8News, “I was so happy.” She received help from Janei Lofty, a Community Network Manager for Enterprise Community Development. Enterprise Community Development redevelops and owns the Highland Park community and provides resident services.
“My daughter sent me right on down the road and I got calls from my family in Georgia everywhere, congratulating me,” Ward added.
Seeing her right to vote restored, Ward says there is no more obstacle to overcome. The senior citizen casted a provisional ballot Tuesday because she was registered under her maiden name. As such, her current last name was not reflected on the poll book.
To validate her vote, Ward says she will make the trip to City Hall Wednesday morning to meet with the Electoral Board to have her record fixed.
