8News goes 1-on-1 with candidate Cazel Levine ahead of primaries

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Virginians head out to the polls next week, Democrats will choose their nominee for the 4th District.

Next Tuesday’s contest pits incumbent Donald McEachin against challenger R. Cazel Levine. 8News anchor Constance Jones recently held a one-on-one video interview with candidate Levine.

The two discussed various topics, including why the Hopewell native decided to run for office, health care and education in the commonwealth, pay for essential workers and the coronavirus pandemic.

Candidate Levine on why she decided to challenge McEachin:

“The reason why I am running is for the citizens of the 4th Congressional District. I think we need a leader who is a proactive, visible leader who has a strategy to make the lives of people better…better than it’s been in the past- with a brighter future.”

Candidate Levine on how she will protect Virginia residents in the 4th District and beyond if elected:

“The first thing we need to do is focus on our essential workers. Our essential workers, some of them are the lowest-paid jobs. They struggle. They keep us all feed while working at grocery stores, providing food. So, we have to make sure those people have a living wage.”

