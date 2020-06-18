8News goes 1-on-1 with Congressman Donald McEachin ahead of primaries

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Democrats will choose their 4th District nominee in a Primary Election on June 23.

Next Tuesday’s contest pits incumbent Donald McEachin against Cazel Levine. 8News anchor Juan Conde recently held a one-on-one video interview with Congressman McEachin.

The two discussed various topics, including the state’s ongoing response to COVID-19, the Congressman’s priorities moving forward if re-elected, legislation, and the Congressman’s health.

Congressman McEachin on the state’s ongoing response to COVID-19:

“We we could talk about that all day but the short answer is is to do what I’ve been doing, which is being in support of bills Congress has pushed through so far. We’ve pushed through bills to make sure that people can have testing and not have to pay for that testing.”

Congressman McEachin on why he’s the best person for the job:

“Well, all I can do is stand on my record. You know obviously I welcome her to the primary, again June 23rd, you can vote by absentee ballot if you don”t feel comfortable going to your polling station.”

