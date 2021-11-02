Ashland local election results

After casting her ballot, an “I Voted” sticker sits on the American Flag-themed sweater Carolyn Brown has worn to vote in every election for the past 10 years at Timberlake Baptist Church in in Campbell County, Va., on Nov. 2, 2021. (Kendall Warner/The News & Advance via AP)

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Ashland had three candidates running for Town Council, as well as a spot in the Virginia House of Delegates up for election.

David Frisch was running against Daniel McGraw and John Hodges for one of the two open Town Council positions.

Four out of five precincts have reported that McGraw has received 36.01% of the vote so far, Frisch has 25.77%, Hodges has 36.74% and 1.48% of voters wrote in.

House of Delegates District 55 was also up for election. Results for the race between incumbent Buddy Fowler Jr. (R) and Rachel Levy (D) are still coming in. 21 out of 22 precincts in Hanover County have reported that Fowler has 65.44% of the vote, Levy has 34.43% and 0.13% wrote in a candidate.

