Audit confirms two Virginia elections with over 99% confidence

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Elections randomly chose two Virginia House of Delegates elections from 2021 for an audit this month. Virginia’s Commissioner of Elections have determined the audits to be a success.

Southern Virginia voters elected Otto Wachsmann in District 75 and Northern Virginia voters elected Danica Roem in District 13 back in November.

On Dec. 13, the State Board of Elections randomly selected those two elections for the 2022 Risk-Limiting Audit. It was conducted between Jan. 3 and Jan. 20. Virginia law calls for a RLA after each election to inspect ballot scanner machines.

The department of elections says they use “statistical principles to empirically prove that the voting system software accurately reported the results of an election.”

They determined with more than 99% confidence that the election results were correct.

“Once again, Virginia’s election administrators have successfully demonstrated their experience and dedication to ensuring secure and reliable election results by using the audit process,” said Christopher Piper, Virginia’s Commissioner of Elections. “The success of these audits is reliant upon the guidance of our local election leaders.”