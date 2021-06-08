Barbour concedes to McEachin in Democratic primary for Richmond’s top prosecutor

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Colette McEachin appears poised to be Richmond’s top prosecutor for the next four years after winning Tuesday’s primary for the city’s commonwealth’s attorney.

McEachin fended off a challenge from Tom Barbour, who called McEachin Tuesday night to concede, 8News learned from McEachin and a spokeswoman for Barbour.

With no Republican running in the Nov. 2 general election, the winner of Tuesday’s nominating contest was expected to be the presumptive commonwealth’s attorney.

“I became a lawyer because I wanted to stand in the gap for those who needed a champion, someone who had their back. So, for nearly my entire professional career, I have been standing in the gap, advocating on behalf of the citizens of the City of Richmond. It has been one of the highest honors of my life to serve this city, and because of you—because of tonight—I will continue to stand in the gap for the next four years as your Commonwealth’s Attorney,” McEachin wrote in a Facebook post.

McEachin took over as Richmond’s commonwealth’s attorney after Michael Herring stepped down in 2019, winning a “firehouse primary” in August of that year. Serving in the office for over 20 years, McEachin was deputy commonwealth’s attorney before Herring made his decision to join the McGuireWoods law firm.

Barbour, 36, has a criminal defense practice, is the founder of the Virginia Holistic Justice Initiative and previously served as an adviser to Herring when he was Richmond’s commonwealth’s attorney.

