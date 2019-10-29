Biden to stump for Virginia Democrats alongside former Gov. McAuliffe

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, speaks during an interview on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Florence, S.C. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will campaign for Democratic candidates in Northern Virginia on Sunday alongside former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe, 8News learned Tuesday.

Biden and McAuliffe will be in Sterling, Virginia, for a “Get Out the Vote” event on Nov. 3.

Biden’s visit comes two days before the Nov. 5 legislative elections, when all 140 seats in the General Assembly are on the ballot and Democrats could take control of the state legislature.

An appearance from Biden, considered one of the front runners in the 2020 Democratic presidential field, highlights how prominent figures in national politics — and even TV — are viewing Virginia’s elections.

Several other 2020 hopefuls have already made trips to Virginia ahead of the state elections, including Beto O’Rourke and Pete Buttigieg. Two other 2020 Democrats, Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., campaigned in Virginia over the weekend for local candidates.

Virginia Republicans hope a visit from the current vice president gives the party a boost before the election, as they work to protect a slim majority in the House of Delegates and state Senate. Vice President Mike Pence will be in Virginia Beach on Saturday for a “Get Out the Vote” rally.

Jill Biden, the former vice president’s wife, is scheduled to canvass with the Democratic party in Fairfax Station on Wednesday.

Stay with 8News for all your 2019 General Assembly election coverage.