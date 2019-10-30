Candidates in Henrico County Sheriff’s race address top issues ahead of election

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Voters in Henrico County will cast their ballot for a new sheriff on Nov. 5. Ahead of the election, 8News spoke with the candidates running to replace a sheriff who’s been in office for two decades.

After longtime Sheriff Mike Wade announced his retirement earlier this year, the race was on to fill his void. Three candidates, Republican Bob Matson, Independent Tom Wadkins and Democrat Alisa Gregory are all vying for the position.

Matson has worn many hats in his career. The military veteran was a teacher, police officer and detective. While on the campaign trail, Matson says he’s hearing similar concerns from the community.

“General public when I’m talking with them, canvassing knocking on doors…opiates. And I think they’re right in that i think by far that is the biggest public safety issue we’re facing today.”

Bob Matson

Matson told 8News that other top priorities he’s focusing on are filling open positions, reducing overtime costs and the safety inside the jails.

“Staffing and manpower and recruitment and retention is huge they don’t feel safe with the current staffing levels,” he said.

Wadkins says his lack of party affiliation is what sets him apart.

“I want to be independent of any political group or party so that I’m not beholden to them,” Wadkins said. “I’m only beholden to the citizens.”

Tom Wadkins

Wadkins’ career has been a mix of jail experience, administration and private sector work. He told 8News his diverse perspective and work with jail computerization would help manage inmates and court safety concerns.

“Bringing private sector experience into the fold is critical because you tend to get your views stifled if you’re always looking at it from a government standpoint,” Wadkins explained.

Gregory is currently the undersheriff in Henrico County. She wants to work to reduce the jail population in the county.

“Ultimate goal is the reduce recidivism and to be able to give people sustainable change in their life,” Gregory told 8News.

Alisa Gregory

Gregory said she’s spent her 21-year career inside the Henrico Sheriff’s Office and she’s ready to do more.

“Be able to take what sheriff Wade has started and bridge it out and expand upon it and have an even bigger impact in the community,” she said.

All three candidates said it’s been a busy few months of campaigning and they’re all just ready for Nov. 5 to arrive.

