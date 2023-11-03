RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Get ready to cast your vote! Early voting will end tomorrow, with Election Day just three days later.

Early voting started on Sept. 22 and will end on Saturday, Nov. 4. Election Day for everyone else is set for Tuesday, Nov. 7.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP), there have been more than 648,000 votes cast already in this election. In the 2022 November General Election, there were 972,209 votes submitted as part of early voting.

VPAP reporting also shows that more Republicans voted early ahead of this year’s election than in 2021 and 2022.

But what can you expect to see on the ballot this year? All 140 seats in the House of Delegates and State Senate are open for election. There will also be a referendum for the highly contested Richmond Grand Casino.

A recent poll showed that the chances of voters successfully bringing the $562 million casino destination resort to Richmond’s Southside are nearly split 50-50.

What you need to know ahead of Election Day

Election locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, for those voting on election day.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, voters must bring one valid form of identification. That can be anything from a driver’s license, a state-issued ID or even a passport. For a complete list of acceptable forms of identification to bring, visit the Department of Elections website.

If you show up to your polling place and you don’t have your ID, you can sign an “ID confirmation statement “or vote using a provisional ballot. A provisional ballot is a way for people to vote when their voter registration or qualifications are in question.

Another factor to take into consideration is polling location. Locations can change from year to year, and it may not be the same as it was in the previous election cycle.

To find your location for this year’s election, visit the Department of Elections website and enter your address, the website will then provide you with a location.

If you are sending an absentee ballot, it must be postmarked on or before election day to be counted.

Where to go for early voting

There are a number of locations residents of the metro Richmond area can visit to cast their early votes.

General Registrar’s Offices

The City of Richmond — 2134 W Laburnum Ave. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4

Chesterfield County — 9848 Lori Road 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4

Henrico County — 4305 E Parham Road 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4

Hanover County — 7497 County Complex Road, Room 119 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4



In addition to the General Registrar Offices, some counties will have other locations available for early voting today and tomorrow.

The City of Richmond

Richmond’s early voting locations are:

Richmond City Hall at 900 East Broad Street

Hickory Hill Community Center at 3000 East Belt Blvd.

Both locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Chesterfield County

Chesterfield’s early voting library satellite sites include:

North Courthouse Road Library at 325 Courthouse Road

LaPrade Library at 9000 Hull Street Road

Meadowdale Library at 4301 Meadowdale Blvd.

Ettrick-Matoaca Library at 4501 River Road

Clover Hill Library at 6701 Deer Run Drive

Each early voting library satellite will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Henrico County

Henrico’s early voting locations are:

Eastern Government Center at 3820 Nine Mile Road

Varina Library at 1875 New Market Road

These locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hanover County

According to the Department of Elections, Hanover County does not have any additional early voting locations.

Other regions throughout Virginia

For those in localities outside of the metro Richmond area, a full list of early voting locations can be found on the Department of Elections website.