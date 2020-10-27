CDC offers safety tips for in-person voting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Centers for Disease and Control is offering safety tips to help lessen the spread of COVID-19 for in-person voters.
Before you head to the polls, the CDC suggests checking your registration status, polling location and voting dates to limit the time at the actual polls.
If you’re traveling to a polling location, the CDC encourages you to have a plan for taking care of children as more people in the polls can increase the chances of spreading the virus.
The CDC also encourages voters to bring their own supplies like face masks, hand sanitizer, tissues, and black ink pen to avoid contracting and spreading the virus.
For more tips from the CDC, click here.
