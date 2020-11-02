Chester man chooses humor over anger after video shows campaign signs snatched from his yard

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man’s surveillance camera caught a campaign sign thief red-handed Sunday night. Now, less than 24 hours until election day, police say incidents have been happening throughout Central Virginia for some time.

Tensions are certainly high, from political arguments on social media to stolen campaign signs.

The Chester man chooses humor over anger after his signs were stolen and hope others get a laugh.

Just a lonely stake now stands in local radio DJ William Estremera’s yard.

“It’s a little shocking to me,” he said.

On Sunday night, he realized his signs supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ ticket were no longer in his yard. He reviewed his home surveillance video and realized he caught the crime on camera.



In the video, you can see a man running up onto his yard, snatching both of his signs, running back down to a car and then speeding off. However, the homeowner is not mad about it.

“To me, it’s entertaining,” he said. “It was funny. To me, it was hilarious. Besides, I already voted, so thank you for getting rid of it,” he joked.

WATCH: Campaign signs stolen from Chester man’s yard

Instead of getting upset, he took the video— and added some funny sound effects.

“After seeing the video, I could not go to sleep,” the man told 8News. Then, he shared it with the world on social media. “I think I got a lot of views. I can’t say how many views because they keep on going and going [up].”

It’s his way of lightening the mood.

“In this time and age that we are living in today, everybody is angry. Everybody has got a chip on their shoulder, so why not put a video with little effects on it and make it something funny,” he said. “Life is too short, so entertain yourself with this.”

Estremera said he called Chesterfield police to make sure they know this is happening.

CCPD told 8News within the last two months they’ve received more than 35 calls from other people reporting their signs were stolen too.

Richmond police say they’ve only received four calls of regarding signs being confiscated.

