Chesterfield County increases parking, adds shuttle to early voting locations

Cars waiting in line to vote at the North Courthouse Road Library in Chesterfield. (Photo by Kerri O’Brien 8News)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is increasing the accessibility of two of their early voting satellite locations. Residents looking to cast their ballot early or a use an absentee ballot drop box will now have access to overflow parking and a shuttle to the voting location.

The parking and shuttles will be available at the Ettrick-Matoaca and the North Courthouse Road libraries. The county says they had these options to ease traffic and parking concerns.

For transportation to Ettrick-Matoaca Library: Virginia State University Randolph Farm | 4415 River Road, Petersburg, VA 23803

For transportation to North Courthouse Road Library: Church of the Epiphany | 11000 Smoketree Drive, Richmond, VA 23236

The shuttle service starts 15 minutes before the polls open and run on a loop until everyone makes it back to their cars at the end of the day.

The other satellite locations and the General Registrar’s office are open for early voting as well.

Each satellite voting location is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Registrar’s Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The last day to vote early is Oct. 31.

The line to vote inside of the North Courthouse Road Library (Photo by Kerri O’Brien 8News)

